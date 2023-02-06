Support Black-Owned Brands By Shopping Here For Black History Month

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
The month of February is officially recognized as Black History Month. Although the history of this designation dates back to the early 1900s, February has officially been designated Black History Month by every president of the Unites States since 1976. It is a time to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans and recognize the central role they’ve played throughout US history.
Although these brands are great places to buy from all year round, we’ve put together a list of products from some of our favorite black-owned businesses. This list has everything from workout gear, to bathing suits, to beauty products and gorgeous jewelry. So take a look at our picks and treat yourself to something new – you’ll receive an amazing new product while also celebrating Black History Month. A win-win!
Aella Studs
by Verishop$75.00
Aella Hoops
by Verishop$100.00
Equator Cuff Earring
by Verishop$100.00
Teeny Infinite Hoops
by Verishop$75.00
Europa Moonstone Necklace
by Verishop$132.00
Cindy Herringbone Anklet
by Verishop$130.00
Nike Ring
by Verishop$33.00
Iris Wave Band Ring
by Verishop$65.00
DYED HOODIE
by Stuzo Clothing$77.00
BLACK MAGIC T-SHIRT
by Stuzo Clothing$44.00
LIVE YOUR TRUTH T-SHIRT
by Stuzo Clothing$44.00
Ace Tank
by Eleven by Venus Williams$58.00
Ace Legging
by Eleven by Venus Williams$88.00
My Heart In Palms Dress
by Eleven by Venus Williams$98.00
Shoreline One Piece
by Verishop$45.00
Coast One Piece
by Verishop$72.50
Bay Top
by Verishop$35.00
Bay Bottom
by Verishop$35.00
Current Top
by Verishop$25.00
Current Bottom
by Verishop$35.00
BK For Men Pragmatism Beard Oil
by Bedroom Kandi$24.00
BK Moisturizing Body Oil Spray-1001 Nights
by Bedroom Kandi$24.00
Citrus & Fruit Perfume Oil Trio Set
by Butter By Keba$70.00
Lotus Nut Perfume Body Oil
by Butter By Keba$36.00
Gift Luxe- Bundle & Save
by Butter By Keba$88.00
My Palm Spa Handcare Kit
by Butter By Keba$30.00
Body Butter Georgia Tea
by Butter By Keba$36.00
Ultra Light + Hydrating Body Lotion
by Butter By Keba$46.00
KIKI KREME 8 oz
by KIKI KREME$58.00
Lotus Nut Aromatic Bath Salt Scrub
by Butter By Keba$22.00
The Dry Brush
by KIKI KREME$28.00
Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15
by Eleven by Venus Williams$19.00
On-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30
by Eleven by Venus Williams$42.00
Reisfields No. 7 – Special Edition
by REISFIELDS$40.00
Incense Sticks
by REISFIELDS$15.00
Natural Lift Mascara
by Verishop$29.00
You’re Glowing Face & Body Bronzer
by Verishop$36.00
Chamomile Collection Face & Eye Primer
by Verishop$36.00
L’elixir D’Or
by Verishop$150.00
Just a Crush Cream Highlighter
by Verishop$29.00
5 Flavor Sampler Pack
by Oh-Mazing$38.99
Satin Mineral Blush Pigments (Loose)
by Verishop$24.00
COPY
Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.