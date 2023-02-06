Support Black-Owned Brands By Shopping Here For Black History Month

The month of February is officially recognized as Black History Month. Although the history of this designation dates back to the early 1900s, February has officially been designated Black History Month by every president of the Unites States since 1976. It is a time to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans and recognize the central role they’ve played throughout US history.

Although these brands are great places to buy from all year round, we’ve put together a list of products from some of our favorite black-owned businesses. This list has everything from workout gear, to bathing suits, to beauty products and gorgeous jewelry. So take a look at our picks and treat yourself to something new – you’ll receive an amazing new product while also celebrating Black History Month. A win-win!

Aella Studs

by Verishop$75.00

Aella Hoops

by Verishop$100.00

Equator Cuff Earring

by Verishop$100.00

Teeny Infinite Hoops

by Verishop$75.00

Europa Moonstone Necklace

by Verishop$132.00

Cindy Herringbone Anklet

by Verishop$130.00

Nike Ring

by Verishop$33.00

Iris Wave Band Ring

by Verishop$65.00

DYED HOODIE

by Stuzo Clothing$77.00

BLACK MAGIC T-SHIRT

by Stuzo Clothing$44.00

LIVE YOUR TRUTH T-SHIRT

by Stuzo Clothing$44.00

Ace Tank

by Eleven by Venus Williams$58.00

Ace Legging

by Eleven by Venus Williams$88.00

My Heart In Palms Dress

by Eleven by Venus Williams$98.00

Shoreline One Piece

by Verishop$45.00

Coast One Piece

by Verishop$72.50

Bay Top

by Verishop$35.00

Bay Bottom

by Verishop$35.00

Current Top

by Verishop$25.00

Current Bottom

by Verishop$35.00

BK For Men Pragmatism Beard Oil

by Bedroom Kandi$24.00

BK Moisturizing Body Oil Spray-1001 Nights

by Bedroom Kandi$24.00

Citrus & Fruit Perfume Oil Trio Set

by Butter By Keba$70.00

Lotus Nut Perfume Body Oil

by Butter By Keba$36.00

Gift Luxe- Bundle & Save

by Butter By Keba$88.00

My Palm Spa Handcare Kit

by Butter By Keba$30.00

Body Butter Georgia Tea

by Butter By Keba$36.00

Ultra Light + Hydrating Body Lotion

by Butter By Keba$46.00

KIKI KREME 8 oz

by KIKI KREME$58.00

Lotus Nut Aromatic Bath Salt Scrub

by Butter By Keba$22.00

The Dry Brush

by KIKI KREME$28.00

Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15

by Eleven by Venus Williams$19.00

On-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

by Eleven by Venus Williams$42.00

Reisfields No. 7 – Special Edition

by REISFIELDS$40.00

Incense Sticks

by REISFIELDS$15.00

Natural Lift Mascara

by Verishop$29.00

You’re Glowing Face & Body Bronzer

by Verishop$36.00

Chamomile Collection Face & Eye Primer

by Verishop$36.00

L’elixir D’Or

by Verishop$150.00

Just a Crush Cream Highlighter

by Verishop$29.00

5 Flavor Sampler Pack

by Oh-Mazing$38.99

Satin Mineral Blush Pigments (Loose)

by Verishop$24.00

 

 

