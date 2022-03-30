Susan Lucci Mourns Death Of Husband Helmut Huber: ‘A Tremendous Loss’

Susan Lucci is mourning the loss of her husband, Helmut Huber.

The TV producer died on Monday in New York at the age of 84, Access Hollywood confirms.

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

The “All My Children” star married her longtime love in 1969 and the pair went on to welcome two kids together. Helmut is also survived by another daughter and son, according to People, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After more than 50 years of marriage, Susan, 75, still enjoyed chronicling their romance on her Instagram page.

“Selfie with my handsome husband—looking for the best lighting? Stand in front of a vanity with surround-lit mirror!!!” she captioned a picture in January 2022.

Helmut was also a beloved chef, and his wife would often share moments of them together in the kitchen on her social media too.

According to People, the family is requesting contributions be made to the American Stroke Association in lieu of flowers.

