Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 Following Battle With Breast Cancer

Hollywood has lost an icon.

Suzanne Somers “peacefully” passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 76, her publicist told NBC News.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” Somers’ longtime publicist R. Couri Hay shared in a statement.

Adding, “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Suzanne, who was best known for her iconic roles on “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” revealed back in July that she had been re-diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f-er pops up, I continue to bat it back. As one of millions of cancer patients, we do our best not to let this insidious disease control us. I find bliss in each day,” she shared in a statement with Access Hollywood at the time.

“My husband has been by my side every step of the way, and my family has been so supportive. Thank you for the outpouring of love and good wishes. It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer,” she continued. “Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, ‘It’s back’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough.”

Suzanne was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.