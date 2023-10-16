Suzanne Somers’ ‘Step By Step’ Co-Star Patrick Duffy Mourns Her Death: ‘My Dear & Deep Friend’

Patrick Duffy is remembering his beloved late friend Suzanne Somers.

The actor, who famously starred opposite Suzanne in the ’90s sitcom “Step By Step,” took to Instagram on Monday to mourn her passing. The “Three’s Company” icon died on Sunday at the age of 76 following a lengthy breast cancer battle.

“As with everyone who knew her, I was stunned yesterday by the news that my dear and deep friend Suzanne had passed,” Patrick wrote. “For that brief moment it was unbelievable. But indeed she has passed. She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on.”

“Of course I will miss the phone calls, the emails, the visits, and the meals and laughter,” he added. “But the dialogue of deep and thoughtful, and silly and frivolous continues. My conversations with her now will be held solely through my daily Buddhist practice.”

Patrick went on to share how he wished he’d gotten more time with his longtime pal and her husband Alan Hamel.

“I am not alone in wishing I had one more face-to-face with her and Alan, but had we had that meeting last Friday I would still be yearning for just one more today. It is the painful beauty of our present human reality,” he wrote.

“What strength and support I can muster I send to Alan and [her son] Bruce and her family and to her I say; When the stone of your life dropped in this pond you made quite a ripple my friend. Thank you,” Patrick concluded.

Suzanne Somers’ Life In Photos View Gallery

Suzanne’s longtime publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed to NBC News on Sunday morning that the television star had “passed away peacefully at home” after having survived “an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” his statement read in part. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

The actress, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, had revealed back in July that the disease had recurred.

“I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f-er pops up, I continue to bat it back. As one of millions of cancer patients, we do our best not to let this insidious disease control us. I find bliss in each day,” she shared in a statement with Access Hollywood at the time.

“My husband has been by my side every step of the way, and my family has been so supportive. Thank you for the outpouring of love and good wishes. It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer,” she continued.

“Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, ‘It’s back’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough,” Suzanne added.

WATCH: Suzanne Somers Read Passionate Love Letter From Her Husband Alan Hamel Right Before She Died

