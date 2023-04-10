Sweepstakes: You Could Win A Trip To Universal Studios Hollywood

You could win a 2-night trip for you and three guests to Universal Studios Hollywood Resort, including:

Round trip airfare to Los Angeles, California.

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Universal City, California.

Accommodations at Sheraton Universal Hollywood (or another nearby hotel).

2-day general admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood.

How To Enter: Enter for a chance to win a 3-day, 2-night trip for you and up to three guests to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, CA! To enter, follow @accceshollywood’s Instagram account and write a comment on THIS post! Sweepstake entries valid from April 10, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. PT – April 14, 2023 at at 9:00 P.M. PT.

__

Access Hollywood’s Super Vacation Sweepstakes Official Rules

April 10, 2023 – April 14, 2023

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The Access Hollywood’s Super Vacation Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on April 10, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. PT and end on April 14, 2023 at 9:00 P.M. PT (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Pacific Time (“PT”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. PRIZE (AS DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED BELOW.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include NBC Subsidiary (KNBC-TV) LLC, 100 Universal City Plaza, Building 1440, 28th Floor, Universal City, CA 91608, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), Universal City Studios LLC d/b/a Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. Trip (defined below) must be completed by April 14, 2024 (or on such other date designated by Sponsors and/or Prize Provider in their sole discretion) or Prize (defined below) will be forfeited.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the Access Hollywood Instagram account located at https://www.Instagram.com/accesshollywood (the “Website”) and click the “follow” button to follow @accesshollywood. After you follow @accesshollywood, you will be required to “like” the Sweepstakes announcement post that will be posted on the Website on April 10, 2023 at or about 1:00 P.M. PT (the “Post”) and submit a comment in the comments section of the Post (the “Entry”). The Entry must be submitted via a “comment” on the Post. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to https://www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. If your Instagram account is set to the “Private Account” setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. Your use of your Instagram account and all information submitted via Instagram is subject to Instagram’s Terms of Use and any other relevant rules, policies or regulations. You must follow @accesshollywood throughout the Sweepstakes Period and for at least fifteen (15) days thereafter (for potential notification purposes) to participate in the Sweepstakes and be eligible to win. You may unfollow @accesshollywood after the fifteen (15) day notification period.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before April 14, 2023 at 9:00 P.M. PT to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an Instagram account is defined as the person assigned to the Instagram account by Instagram. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Instagram username, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize awarded (“Prize”) to the Winner. Prize will consist of a three (3) day, two (2) night trip for Winner and up to three (3) guests (collectively, “Guests”, each a “Guest”) to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California (“Trip”). Trip will include the following: (a) round trip coach (economy) air transportation for Winner and up to three (3) Guests from a major commercial airport located within the United States near Winner’s place of residence (as determined by Prize Provider in its sole discretion) to a major airport located in Los Angeles, California*; (b) two (2) nights’ standard hotel accommodations (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at the Sheraton Universal Hotel (or another nearby hotel as determined by Prize Provider in its sole discretion); (c) non-exclusive ground transportation for Winner and up to three (3) Guests in Los Angeles, California between the airport and hotel*; and (d) 2-Day General Admission tickets each for Winner and up to three (3) Guests to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

*For a winner who is a California resident, air transportation may be substituted with another method of transportation by Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole discretion.

Prize does not include incidental charges, extras, and/or gratuities. Prize does not include alcohol. Additional restrictions may apply. Reservations are subject to availability. Prize is subject to blackout dates, including holiday days, and other dates as determined in Sponsors’ and/or Prize Provider sole discretion. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING, OR TRANSPORTATION BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED ABOVE.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is four thousand seven hundred forty-six and 00/100 dollars ($4,746.00). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. If Prize includes a Trip, ARV may vary based on, among other things, availability, existing rates at time of booking, dates of travel, and point of departure. For any Prize with a fair market value (“FMV”) of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the FMV of Prize for the year in which Prize was made available to Winner.

All details of Prize will be determined in Sponsors’ and Prize Provider’s sole discretion. Sponsors and/or Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined in Sponsors’ sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

Trip must be completed by April 14, 2024 (or on such other date designated in Sponsors’ and/or Prize Provider’s sole discretion) or Prize will be forfeited. Travel dates and arrangements are subject to air travel, holiday, blackout dates, and other prize and travel restrictions. Travel dates are subject to Prize Provider and Sponsors’ approval. Reservations are subject to availability. Trip must be booked at least sixty (60) days prior to intended departure date. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with fewer than the allotted number of Guests or no Guests, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and each participating Guest and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. Each Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. If Winner is between the ages of eighteen (18) and twenty-one (21), he/she must be accompanied by an adult of at least twenty-one (21) years of age in order to check into the hotel. Unless child or ward of Winner or one of the allotted Guests, each Guest must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of departure and must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the Winner. FMV of Prize may vary depending upon the points of departure, ground transportation, and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated FMV and final FMV of Prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner is responsible for any air travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, and security charges. Winner and Guests are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e. valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stopovers are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Prize Provider. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Prize Provider and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsors, its agencies or clients.

All theme park and show tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attraction and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Studios Hollywood reserves the right to change the name of any ticket. Unless otherwise noted, all theme park and show tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed ‘hard ticket’ entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues.

All parts of the Prize are subject to availability and blackout dates, and subject to change or cancellation without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, and any related governmental or judicial actions, including but not limited to travel restrictions, taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfillment of all or a portion of the Prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Sponsors and/or Prize Provider in their sole and absolute discretion, reserve the right to evaluate, make modifications to, and restructure the redemption and fulfillment processes and timelines for the Prize, or portion thereof, that Sponsors and/or Prize Provider are responsible for, which may include, but is not limited to, providing additional time for redemption and/or fulfillment. Sponsors and/or Prize Provider may modify and/or restructure the Prize or portions thereof to comply with government orders or guidelines and Sponsors’ and/or Prize Provider’s health and safety requirements. In addition, Winner and Guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before traveling. Should the Prize, or a portion thereof, become unavailable Sponsors and/or Prize Provider shall make reasonable efforts to provide Winner with substitute experiences and/or items of a similar nature and value for that portion of the Prize that is unavailable. If no substitute prizing is reasonably available then the remaining components, if any, of the Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ and Prize Provider’s Prize obligation to Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded.

Prize fulfillment and related activities will take place on a date and time designated by Sponsors and only when and in a manner that it is safe to do so, as determined in Sponsors’ sole discretion in consultation with appropriate health and safety experts. Winner and Guests, if any must follow all instructions given by representatives of Sponsors and/or Prize Provider at all times.

In connection with any visit to Universal Studios Hollywood or any location in connection with the Prize, please be advised that Sponsors’ and Prize Provider’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, Guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting Universal Studios Hollywood. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsors and Prize Provider cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

By accepting the Prize, Winner, on behalf of him or herself and on behalf of any individuals who use the Prize, expressly assumes the risk that during use of the Prize they may be exposed to COVID-19, the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, or other communicable and/or infectious diseases. Winner and Guests, if any, expressly understand that these risks include contracting COVID-19 or other communicable and/or infectious diseases and the associated dangers, medical complications and physical and mental injuries, both foreseen and unforeseen, that may result from contracting COVID-19 or other communicable and/or infectious diseases.

If required, Winner and Guests, if any must cooperate with Sponsors’ inquiries related to public health matters and follow Sponsors’ related rules and processes, including, but not limited to, disclosures or processes recommended or required by public health authorities to protect the health and safety of Winner, Guests, and others. Winner and Guests may be subject to health screenings (which may include, but are not limited to, temperature checks, symptom screening, lab testing, and/or other medical exams) to be conducted by Sponsors, Prize Provider, or their designee(s) prior to or during the fulfillment of the Prize and related activities. Failure to fully comply with Sponsors’ requests or requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize or portions thereof, as determined in Sponsors’ discretion.

During a period starting approximately four (4) weeks before participation in activities related to the Prize and ending approximately four (4) weeks after participation in the last of such activities (such period(s) subject to change based on medical guidance, and/or policy guidance), Winner and Guests may be required to inform Sponsors, upon Sponsors’ request, about matters relating to communicable illnesses and safe fulfillment of the Prize and related activities, including, without limitation: (a) medical symptoms; (b) travel history; (c) recent contact with others who have displayed symptoms of or have otherwise been confirmed to have a communicable illness; and (d) active public health orders issued by a civil authority or any similar public health mandate (e.g., order to quarantine, order to stay at home, order to disclose communicable illness) to which Winner and/or Guests are subject.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Instagram, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier and/or Prize Provider that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name and/or Instagram username, on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, Instagram username, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any Entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such Entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other Entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined in Sponsors’ sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of california, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in los angeles, CALIFORNIA. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (available at https://www.jamsadr.com/rules-streamlined-arbitration/) (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in CALIFORNIA. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the name of the Winner, available after April 22, 2023, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by June 22, 2023 to: Access Hollywood’s Super Vacation Sweepstakes, 11054 Ventura Blvd., #249, Studio City, CA 91604.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to release Instagram from any and all claims. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Prize Provider or Instagram.

Universal City Studios LLC d/b/a Universal Studios Hollywood (“Universal Studios Hollywood”) is the Prize Provider only in this Sweepstakes; is not a sponsor of this Sweepstakes; and is not responsible for the administration of the Sweepstakes, the collection of the Entries or the conduct of the draws. Any disputes, claims, and causes of action against Universal Studios Hollywood arising out of or relating to any person’s use of, or participation in any portion of the prize involving Universal Studios Hollywood shall be fully and finally adjudicated by binding arbitration to the fullest extent allowed by law (an “Arbitration”) in Los Angeles, California. The Arbitration shall be administered by JAMS in accordance with the Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedure of JAMS (available at https://www.jamsadr.com/rules-streamlined-arbitration/) or subsequent versions thereof, including the optional appeal procedure.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2023 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.