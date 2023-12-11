Sydney Sweeney Is Excited To Show Off Her Comedic Chops In ‘Anyone But You’: ‘I Don’t Want To Just Do One Thing’

Sydney Sweeney is showing off her sense of humor in “Anyone But You”!

At the romantic comedy’s premiere in New York City, the actress – who’s known for her dramatic work in projects like “Euphoria,” “Reality” and more – told Access Hollywood she was excited for viewers to get to see more of her comedic chops in the film.

“It’s really funny, because I find so many people fall in love with actors in certain characters or certain genres, and the whole reason I became an actress is because you get to try out all these different people, all of these different lives, no matter what genre,” she said.

“I don’t want to just do one thing,” Sydney added. “I want to see what it’s like to do it all and then see what I like!”

Sydney pulls off lots of humorous one-liners in “Anyone But You,” including calling co-star Glen Powell’s character “hot girl fit” – which she playfully joked applies to him in real life, too!

“I don’t want to boost or hurt his ego in any type of way, but I might be able to do more pull-ups than Glen Powell,” she quipped.

Sydney also told Access that it was “so incredible” to be at the movie’s premiere and see all of the support surrounding it.

“There’s so much love put into this film, and being able to see everyone just share that excitement and that joy together is a really beautiful thing,” she gushed.

“Anyone But You” hits theaters Dec. 22.