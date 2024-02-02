Sylvester Stallone Mourns ‘Rocky’ Co-Star Carl Weathers: ‘Rest In Power’

Sylvester Stallone is remembering the late Carl Weathers.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to remember his late “Rocky” co-star in an emotional video.

“I’m so torn up I can’t even tell you,” he said in the video. “I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness.”

The pair starred in the iconic film “Rocky,” with Stallone playing the titular character and Weathers playing Apollo Creed.

“I never could have accomplished what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss,” he said. “He was magic and I was so fortunate to be part of his life. So, Apollo, keep punching.”

He also reflected on his late co-star and friend in the caption.

“We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching,” the caption reads

Carl passed away at the age of 76, his family confirmed in a statement on Feb. 2 that revealed he had died “peacefully in his sleep” and that his loved ones are “deeply saddened” over his death.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” the statement continued. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

In addition to the “Rocky” franchise, Weathers appeared alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 classic “Predator” and, more recently, in the “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”