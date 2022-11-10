Sylvester Stallone Opens Up About How ‘Tulsa King’ Is ‘About Redemption’: ‘That’s The Key To This Story’

Sylvester Stallone is opening up about his latest role!

The 76-year-old opened up to Access Hollywood about his new series, “Tulsa King” and how it felt to play Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The actor was asked about how his character started over, and his own personal views on second chances.

“That’s my credo, is redemption. It is so necessary to fix these fissures or cracks in your life,” he said. “Without peace of mind, you don’t have a life. So whatever it takes to just level the playing field, get rid of all these potholes that are part of your past and march forward. That, to me, is what ‘Rocky’ is always been about, redemption, redemption, redemption. ‘Rambo,’ redemption, this one – you’ll find out, that’s the key to this story. It hasn’t come up yet, but it’ll be about redemption.”

In the series, Stallone’s character Dwight “The General” Manfredi “is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new criminal empire with a group of unlikely character,” according to the show’s description on IMDb.

“Tulsa King” premieres Nov. 13 on Paramount+.