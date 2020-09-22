Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute To Mother Jackie Who Died At 98

Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer and mother to Sylvester Stallone has passed away at 98, his younger brother Frank confirmed on Facebook.

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless,” he wrote.

He didn’t share the cause of her death but did say in his post that his mother passed away in her sleep.

“She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person,” he explained. “Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.”

Sylvester reacted to the news of his mom’s passing with a photo of her wearing boxing gloves alongside a tribute that read, “A mother who has always believed and encouraged her sons. She was the n. 1 fan of Sly and Frank. She will be remembered forever for her charism and unconditional love.”

Frank’s heartfelt tribute to his mom ended with, “My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.”

Jackie is survived by her two sons Sylvester and Frank and had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.