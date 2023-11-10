SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus & More Top Grammy 2024 Nominees: See The Full List!

Grammy season is officially here!
The 2024 nominations for music’s biggest night were announced on Friday, with SZA leading the pack at nine total nods.
Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét followed up with seven nominations each, while Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff, boygenius, Brandy Clark and Jon Batiste round out the all-star list at six nods apiece.
This year’s crop is notably dominated by female musicians especially in top categories Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will broadcast from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4.
See the full list below!
Record Of The Year
“Worship” — Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
“vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Album Of The Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
the record — boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there‘s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Song Of The Year
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance The Night” (From Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest For Fire — Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
This Is Why — Paramore
In Times New Roman… — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
the record — boygenius
Did you know that there‘s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn‘t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
JAGUAR II — Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP — Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
“Attention” — Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” — Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
“Low” — SZA
Best Rap Song
“Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
“Barbie World” [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
“Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
“Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin‘ In The Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You‘re the One — Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner — Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano” — ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys” — Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE” — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
“Rush” — Ayra Starr
“Water” — Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer
