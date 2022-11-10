Take Your Thanksgiving Leftovers To The Next Level With These Kitchen Gadgets

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.  

The best part of Thanksgiving? Not the football games, or the parade, or even the food… it’s the leftovers!

Food almost always tastes better the next day, and Thanksgiving dishes are no exception.

But this year, it’s time to get creative. Sure, you can make the classic turkey sandwiches with all the fixings, but have you ever considered making a savory waffle out of stuffing? Or instead of bread, popping all your leftovers into a tortilla to make a quesadilla? Add a little gravy and cranberry sauce on top and you’ve got a delicious and fun way to use up all those leftovers.

But to be an artist in the kitchen, you need the appropriate supplies. We’ve sought out the perfect tools to let your creativity lead you this year. From waffle makers, to quesadilla griddles, and even cake pop makers, you’re sure to find the perfect canvas for your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Black & Decker Grill & Waffle Baker

by UnbeatableSale$103.11

Cake Pop Maker

by UnbeatableSale$43.68

Eurocuise Eco Friendly Heart Shape Ch Waffle Maker

by UnbeatableSale$60.36

Nonstick Coated Arepa Maker

by UnbeatableSale$57.97

Nonstick Electric Omelet Maker

by UnbeatableSale$40.43

Omelette Maker White

by UnbeatableSale$57.85

Quesadilla Maker

by UnbeatableSale$51.51

Waffle Maker

by UnbeatableSale$37.36

Waffle Stainless Steel Belgian Waffle Maker Black & Silver

by UnbeatableSale$49.76

Floating Spatula

$12.00

Floating Tweezer Tongs

by Yamazaki Home$12.00

Floating Slotted Tongs

by Yamazaki Home$12.00

BD Lightweight Hand Mixer

by UnbeatableSale$44.85

