Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Tried To Crash ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Taping at BravoCon To Tell Everyone She’s Not Going To Jail (EXCLUSIVE)

Jen Shah may not officially be on the BravoCon schedule of events, but that did not stop the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member from trying to share news regarding her pending court case.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” host Lauren Herbert that Jen Shah tried to attend the “Watch What Happens Live” taping Friday night, but that there was “too much security”. Sources also exclusively confirmed Tamra’s story to Access.

So what was Jen hoping to share?

Tamra shared that Jen showed up at her hotel room, telling Tamra that she is “not going to jail, it’s all good”.

“Yeah, it was a bit crazy,” Tamra said regarding her surprise visitor.

Jen Shah was originally invited to BravoCon, but after she plead guilty, her invite was rescinded. She still went to NYC and crashed the after party last night. Apparently had an awkward run-in with Andy Cohen, who avoided her. pic.twitter.com/mxhzhd8XNZ — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) October 15, 2022

So did Jen make her way into any BravoCon events? “She did get to the Gansevoort rooftop party and I think she left quickly,” Tamra told Access.

While Jen’s sentencing is still officially pending, according to Tamra, “[Jen] ain’t going anywhere, she said.”

In 2021, Jen Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for their alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of individuals.

After originally pleading not guilty to the charges in April 2021, Jen then plead guilty to wire fraud in July of this year in front of a judge.