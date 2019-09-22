Taraji P. Henson Reveals Who Is Designing Her Wedding Gown (EXCLUSIVE)

Taraji P. Henson was filled with excitement over her upcoming wedding and dished all the details!

The “Empire” star revealed to Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on the Emmy’s Red Carpet that Vera Wang will be designing the gown for her upcoming nuptials to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden.

“Vera Wang is definitely making my dress. The wedding is 4/4/20, I leaked it,” Taraji excitedly said. “We haven’t pinpointed the silhouette yet.”

Taraji recently revealed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that she doesn’t want to have any bridesmaids, “No bridal party, I’m not a bridezilla … please, I just want to say my vows in front of the people that I love. Eat good food and have fun. That’s it!”

The 49-year-old also couldn’t help but gush over Access Hollywood’s host Mario Lopez’s dimples, “I found me a husband who has dimples like that.”

“Everybody doesn’t come with that, they’re art. I call them thumbholes on my fiancé,” Taraji added. “I like imperfections, they’re beautiful.”