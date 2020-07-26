Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Engaged!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged!

Tarek shared an image from the sweet moment and captioned his Instagram post with, “She said yes!”

#FlippingHerLastName

The touching photo shows Tarek looking snazzy in a tuxedo and slipping a ring on the “Selling Sunset” realtor’s finger as she beamed with joy.

Heather shared the same image, writing, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

Tarek popped the question while the couple were on a boat trip to Catalina Island, Calif., to celebrate their one-year anniversary, according to People.

The “Flip or Flop” star told People that the island is a special place for the couple and that his new fiancée was totally surprised since she thought it was just an anniversary celebration.

Heather was shocked when she saw candles and flower petals lining a beach path and Tarek waiting beneath to “kissing” palm trees. He also had a 5,000 flower ombre arrangement created out of her favorites including peonies, dahlias, roses and more, the People report adds.

The 38-year-old also drove in secret to ask for her parents’ blessing ahead of the special moment.

Tarek told People, “The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather,” gushing about the eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut engagement ring. “I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number,” he added.

The HGTV star planned an entire trip in celebration of their love which began on Wednesday.

That one time on bad decisions…..

Heather gushed about their four-course dinner with aboard his boat for their first anniversary.

“Tarek and I had such an amazing time celebrating our anniversary with a romantic dinner on the boat!” she wrote on Instagram.

“As many of you know, I’m vegan and have been for a while, and sometimes that can make our dinner plans a little bit more complicated, but the chef from @BonAppetitAgency prepared a four-course meal for us with the most amazing vegan options for me! I can’t wait to spend the rest of the weekend with my love @therealtarekelmoussa!” Heather wrote.

Little did she know then that Tarek would be planning a surprise that would change her life forever!

