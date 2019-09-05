Tarek El Moussa Is ‘Very Happy’ For Pregnant Ex Christina Anstead: I’ll Treat Her Kid ‘Like My Own’

Tarek El Moussa has nothing but well wishes for ex-wife Christina Anstead as she prepares to welcome her third child.

The HGTV star told Access Hollywood that he’s “very happy” for his “Flip or Flop” co-star, who is scheduled to give birth to a baby boy on Friday, Sept. 6. The little one will be Christina’s first child with husband Ant Anstead, whom she married in 2018. She and Tarek had finalized their divorce earlier that year.

“This is a big moment,” Tarek said of the new addition.

WATCH: Tarek El Moussa Emotionally Recounts ‘Debilitating’ Divorce From Christina Anstead

“We share two kids together and her baby is going to be a brother to my children so that’s a big deal. It’s part of the family and I’m going to treat the kid like my own. … I’m very happy for her,” he continued.

Tarek and Christina are parents to son Brayden, 4, and 8-year-old daughter Taylor. They tied the knot in 2009 and announced their separation in 2016. They’ve maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship as well as continuing their hit home renovation series, but Christina isn’t the only one to have moved on in her personal life.

Tarek stepped out on the red carpet with girlfriend Heather Rae Young on Thursday, weeks after confirming their relationship on Access Live and telling co-hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover that she’s already met Brayden and Taylor.

WATCH: Tarek El Moussa Proudly Introduced New Girlfriend To His Kids: ‘She’s Amazing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, has a huge heart, she’s killing it. And she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her,” the 38-year-old gushed.

Christina announced her pregnancy in March and has kept fans well updated on her motherhood journey. The 36-year-old shared a final baby bump photo one week away from her planned C-section.

“Here we go @ant_anstead,” she wrote. “Our world is about to get rocked – in all the best ways of course.”

— Erin Biglow