Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Lived At A Halfway House After His Split From Ex-Wife Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa is shedding new light on his split from Christina Hall.

During an interview on “The Jeff Fenster Show,” the “Flipping 101” star revealed that he moved into a halfway house following his and his ex-wife’s separation.

“When my ex left me, man, I went to some soul-searching places … I actually lived in a halfway house. That’s my first time sharing that.”

When asked what led him to that, he said, “I didn’t trust myself to be alone. That’s how bad it was. So, the reason I ended up there is because I didn’t know where to go, and I needed 24-hour care.”

“It was pretty bad, because I had lost everything, it felt, like, overnight,” Tarek added.

The HGTV star also described the mental and emotional state he was in before their split, saying that he was struggling with anxiety, panic attacks and depression, as well as side effects from different medications he was taking.

“I was living in turmoil for years, and you know, ultimately, that turmoil led to my divorce,” he said. “Looking back, you know, I wasn’t the best guy. I wasn’t the best husband – definitely not. Wasn’t the best father. Wasn’t the best son. Wasn’t the best friend. I just wasn’t the best human. No excuses. I was going through a lot at the time, but my actions were not the best.”

In the years since that time, Tarek has found happiness again and gratitude for what he’s experienced.

“Through all this hell and misery and turmoil and all this nonsense I’ve been through all these years, today, I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I’m more excited about life than I’ve ever been. I’m more grateful than I’ve ever been.”