Taron Egerton Got ‘Nervous’ and ‘Frightened’ Filming ‘Rocketman’ Underwater In Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip

The Elton John biopic, “Rocketman” made us love legendary singer, Elton John, even more. Now this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what shooting the film’s underwater scenes were like, makes us appreciate what star Taron Egerton went through for the starring role.

The fantasy sequence required Taron, who plays Elton John, to sing underwater with takes lasting up to 20 minutes long. A dive team was on hand to help him but wasn’t easy to pretend singing while submerged in a deep pool.

In the exclusive clip, Taron describes his attempt to enjoy filming but there were a few scary moments.

Taron explained, “I’m trying to enjoy it really and enjoy the challenge of it. But the first time I got in it today, I felt a little bit, I got quite nervous and I called for air,” he added. “It was quite deep, I’m at least 10-feet down, the diver is helping and was great but I expected it a bit quicker. It Frightened me and it took a while for me to get myself back into the game, really. The longer the days go on, the longer I’ve been able to kind of last down there. I’m really enjoying it.”

The film chronicles Elton John’s road to success as the piano-playing music prodigy to the peak of his career in the 70s’ and 80s’ and into the dark stages of his drug-addiction.

“Rocketman” will be available on Digital August 6 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD August 27.