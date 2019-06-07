Tasty Summer Cocktails You’ll Be Thirsty For All Season Long

Looking for something fun to sip on this summer? Jason Eisner, the owner of Party Beer Co., Block Party and Nic’s restaurant, shared the ingredients for three of his favorite warm-weather cocktails with Access Live. Check out the recipes below!

“Snow On The Fourth” Patriotic Snow Cone

Show off your pride for the red, white and blue with this alcoholic twist on a classic Independence Day treat.

What you’ll need:

– Blue spirulina (a dash)

– Tequila Blanco (2 ounces)

– Lime juice (a dash)

– Agave (a dash)

– Sea salt (a dash)

– Orange bitters (a dash)

– Blue Majik spirulina (a dash)

– Peychaud’s Bitters (a dash)

Japanese Highball

Swap out your simple whiskey soda for this Japanese favorite this summer.

What you’ll need:

– Japanese whiskey (2 ounces)

– Lemon oil (a dash)

– Soda water (a dash)

New, New York Sour

This take on the classic New York Sour features some sweet peach jam and a hot pepper kick!

What you’ll need:

– Mezcal Espadin (2 ounces)

– Peach jam (a dash)

– Lemon (a dash)

– Agave (a dash)

– Habanero bitters (a dash)

– Tempranillo float (2 ounces)