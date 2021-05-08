Tawny Kitaen, ‘Bachelor Party’ Star & ‘80s Music Video Vixen, Dies At 59

Tawny Kitaen, the ‘80s icon who played Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in “Bachelor Party,” has died. She was 59 years old.

The actress passed away at her home on Friday, according to a press release from the Orange County, Calif., coroner’s office. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

In addition to her work opposite Hanks in the 1984 comedy, Kitaen was best known for starring in a slew of ‘80s music videos including Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” and RATT’s “Back For More.” She and Whitesnake lead singer David Coverdale were married for three years before their 1991 split. Kitaen tied the knot with baseball player Chuck Finley six years later. They divorced in 2002 and shared two daughters, Wynter and Raine, who issued a statement about Kitaen’s passing on her Instagram page Saturday morning.

“We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom. We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever,” the post read.

Kitaen also appeared in reality shows like “The Surreal Life” and “Botched,” and her substance abuse struggles were chronicled on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” in 2008.

Her last social media activity was a heartfelt tweet on May 6, thanking a fan who shared a drawing of Kitaen.

Earlier this week, she posted a selfie alongside a now-bittersweet message to fans.

When I stare at you it’s because I want to know what you’re thinking. And I want to know what you’re thinking, because I care about you🤍🤍 #tawnykitaencares #tawnykitaensthinking #tawnykitaenthanksyou #tawnykitaenwithlove #tawnykitaenhair pic.twitter.com/OIVWtR5bYo — Tawny Kitaen (@Tawny_Kitaen) May 4, 2021

— Erin Biglow