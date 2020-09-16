Taylor Hanson and Wife Expecting Seventh Child Together

The Hanson family is growing!

Taylor Hanson and his wife Natalie are expecting their seventh child together. The “Hanson” musician shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday.

“The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple holding hands in a field.

Natalie also shared a photo of the happy couple from the same photo shoot, writing, “biggest little surprise in a long time. baby number seven coming this December.”

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, are proud parents to Claude Indiana,1, Wilhelmina Jane, 7, Penelope Anne, 15, Viggo Moriah, 11, River Samuel, 14, Jordan Ezra, who turns 18 next month.

Taylor and his bandmate brothers Zac and Isaac are the oldest of seven children. Isaac has three children and Zac is a father to four.