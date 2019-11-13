Taylor Swift And Shawn Mendes Just Remade One Of Her Iconic Songs: ‘WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN’

When Taylor Swift dropped her “Lover” album earlier this year, its titular track quickly became iconic. Now, thanks to some crooning vocals from Shawn Mendes, the song has become a duet!

Don’t worry Swifties—Taylor definitely gave her stamp of approval on the new version of the song. The “Lover” singer herself announced the collab on Instagram, posting a sweet video where she says how excited she is to partner with Shawn.

“There is a new version of ‘Lover’ coming, a remix featuring someone who I’m such a huge fan of,” she teased before the reveal. “Drumroll please…it is featuring Shawn Mendes! He has taken ‘Lover’ and he has rewritten parts of it,” Taylor said.

The 29-year-old could barely contain her excitement as she gushed over Shawn’s new lyrics, adding that she “loves” him as a writer.

Shawn added in his own verse that comes in right after Taylor sings the first chorus. “We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall/We’ll sit on the stoop/I’ll sing love songs to you,” the 21-year-old sings. “See I finally got you/Now honey I won’t let you fall.”

The “In My Blood” singer also took to Instagram to thank Taylor for “letting me join you on such a beautiful song.” And the timing of the release has us wondering…is this Shawn’s message to HIS lover, Camila?

Shawn and Camila Cabello started dating this summer after working on their music video for the hit song “Senorita” together, and have been going hot and heavy ever since. In fact, the two were spotted smooching courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game just this week!

Camila and Taylor are also close—Camila opened for Taylor during her 2018 ‘Reputation’ tour, and the two have remained BFFs ever since.

What we wouldn’t give to have a Shawn/Camila/Taylor collaboration.