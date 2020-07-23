Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album That She Wrote Entirely In Quarantine

Taylor Swift has done it again! The singer shocked and delighted fans when she announced that her surprise 8th studio album titled “Folklore” will drop at midnight.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram. “And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

WATCH MORE: Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Reconciled Publicly To Be An ‘Example Of Redemption’ For Young Girls

Taylor shared that she wrote the entire album while in quarantine, and was fortunate enough to collaborate with several other A-list artists.

“I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant.”

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.”

WATCH MORE: Taylor Swift Calls For Juneteenth To Become National Holiday

The 30-year-old also revealed that “Folklore” will have 16 tracks on the standard edition, as well as a deluxe edition with an additional track titled “The Lakes.”

But that wasn’t the only surprise Taylor had up her sleeve—the music video for her new song “Cardigan” is also dropping tonight!

“The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed,” Taylor wrote alongside a still from the music video. “A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”