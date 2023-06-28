Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer & More Invited To Join Oscars’ Motion Picture Academy

The Oscars are welcoming even more star power to its voting body.

Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye are among the Hollywood powerhouses invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to a press release on Wednesday, Taylor and The Weeknd were recognized for their musical contributions to the films “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” respectively, while Austin and Keke are included in the Actors’ branch. Austin’s work in “Elvis” received a Best Actor nomination for the 2022 Oscars, and Keke earned raves for Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

The Academy website states that membership selection is “based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity.”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang issued a statement on the nearly 400 “distinguished artists and executives” who received invites this year and why they were considered standouts.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” the statement read.

Other performers on the list include Selma Blair, Ke Huy Quan, Bill Hader and Paul Mescal.

