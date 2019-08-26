Taylor Swift Brings The Drama In (Another) Versace Suit At 2019 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift knows how to double down on her fashion choices.

The music superstar wowed in a Versace shorts suit at the 2019 MTV VMAs in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26, her second from the luxe brand in just weeks. Tay rocked a similar outfit at the Teen Choice Awards, but traded the pastel aesthetic for a more dramatic color palette the second time around.

She paired her newest look with loose, beachy waves, thigh-high black boots, and, of course, her signature red lip. The “Lover” songstress was one of the first A-list stars to walk the red carpet, likely to give her time to prepare for her opening number with pal Todrick Hall.

The Broadway star announced the collaboration news on Instagram just hours before the show, also revealing his neon pink ‘do and matching manicure.

“Make sure you watch, and wish us luck. We’re nominated for several awards!!! Do you like my nails?” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself holding up his VMA badge.

Todrick is among the slew of celebrities who appear in Taylor’s video for “We Need to Calm Down,” which is up for coveted Video and Song of the Year honors. He also served as co-executive producer for the project.

— Erin Biglow