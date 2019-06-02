Taylor Swift Celebrates Pride Month In Vibrant Rainbow Outfit At Wango Tango

Taylor Swift is here for the LGBTQ community!

The “Me” singer hit iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango stage on Saturday night and wowed in a rainbow-inspired outfit for her massive set. Taylor rocked a rainbow, fringe leather jacket, a set of matching lace-up shorts, matching rainbow tennis shoes. Later, she ditched the fringe jacket to reveal a bright yellow shirt!

Tay performed hits from her career during the set and also broughtPanic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie out to sing their new single, “ME!.”

During her performance, Taylor also took a moment to recognize the start of Pride Month in June.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shuts Down Sexist Interview Question

She told the audience, “I just feel like who you love and how you identify, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life.”

The on-stage moment came after Taylor penned an emotional letter on Instagram sharing her thoughts on the political environment for the LGBTQ community and why she feels like it is important to keep pushing forward to change laws.

“While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations,” Taylor wrote.

“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally,” she added.

Taylor’s words accompanied a photo of a letter that she wrote to her senator.

The hitmaker is well known for her support of the LGBTQ community. In April, she donated a record-setting sum in support of the LGBTQ community.

PHOTOS: Check Out All The Celeb Sightings This Month