Taylor Swift Celebrates Pride Month In Vibrant Rainbow Outfit At Wango Tango

Taylor Swift is here for the LGBTQ community!
The “Me” singer hit iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango stage on Saturday night and wowed in a rainbow-inspired outfit for her massive set. Taylor rocked a rainbow, fringe leather jacket, a set of matching lace-up shorts, matching rainbow tennis shoes. Later, she ditched the fringe jacket to reveal a bright yellow shirt!
Tay performed hits from her career during the set and also broughtPanic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie out to sing their new single, “ME!.”
During her performance, Taylor also took a moment to recognize the start of Pride Month in June.
She told the audience, “I just feel like who you love and how you identify, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life.”
The on-stage moment came after Taylor penned an emotional letter on Instagram sharing her thoughts on the political environment for the LGBTQ community and why she feels like it is important to keep pushing forward to change laws.
“While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations,” Taylor wrote.
🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator. While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act. Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Click the link in my bio to sign the petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.
“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally,” she added.
Taylor’s words accompanied a photo of a letter that she wrote to her senator.
The hitmaker is well known for her support of the LGBTQ community. In April, she donated a record-setting sum in support of the LGBTQ community.
