Taylor Swift Collaborates With Ex-Rival Katy Perry and Selena Gomez On New Song

We need to calm down! Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have joined forces again.

After their notorious feud, Taylor and Katy took the world by storm, embracing in costume as a burger and French fries, in the music video for Taylor’s hit single, “You Need to Calm Down.” Now the duo is reportedly reuniting on another track in the singer’s upcoming seventh album “Lover.”

But that’s not all! A fan from Taylor’s secret album listening party revealed the Nashville native has also collaborated with Selena Gomez on this track boasting female empowerment.

According to a fan who was invited and attended to #LoverSecretSessions, there will be a Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry collab. The song is all about women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/IVXtaDAMgO — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 3, 2019

So where did it all go wrong? To give a little context – Katy hired one of Taylor’s dancers for her tour, Taylor clapped back in her single, “Bad Blood,” Katy released “Swish Swish”, the feud persisted until the pop stars made peace at the Met Gala this year and reconciled in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video. Phew!

Last Friday night (T.G.I.F), a lucky group of fans, handpicked by Taylor herself, got the first listen of the trio’s track and the entire “Lover” album at the pop star’s home in London.

The fan event was tight-lipped, but Swifties gave us a glimpse on social media with hashtag #secretsessionslondon trending.

Although she couldn’t really comment on the music, super fan Nadianiffi spilled that one track in particular gave her all the feels, “Yes one of the songs made me cry A LOT. Like almost uncontrollably.”

Fans lived vicariously through shared photos and attendee Nadianiffi who posted a play-by-play of the session on Reddit.

The 29-year-old superstar, rocking her iconic red lip and blonde bangs, invited fans into her own home and posed for pictures with them.

It was a night to remember! One fan gushing, “Secret sessions are something that makes me feel so happy. it’s so good to see taylor inviting swifties to her OWN HOUSE and treating them like personal friends this is something that I REALLY appreciate #LoverSecretSessions #SecretSessionsLondon.”

it’s so good to see taylor inviting swifties to her OWN HOUSE and treating them like personal friends this is something that I REALLY appreciate#LoverSecretSessions #SecretSessionsLondon — giu • LOVER IS COMING! 🦋✨ (@swiftalking) August 2, 2019

Not only did Swifties get to spend time with their idol, but they also got to take home some “Lover” merch.

Can we talk about these cookies please 😭💗 #LOVERSECRETSESSIONS pic.twitter.com/SPWHRVTkBy — Alina 🇩🇪 | Lover 8.23 💖 (@shinytidepods) August 3, 2019

Mark your calendars – “Lover” is set to be released August 23.

Could this mean another Grammy nomination for the 10-time Grammy Award winner? This time alongside friends? Maybe in our wildest dreams…stay tuned!

— by Marielle Williams