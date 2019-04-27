Taylor Swift Confirms #TS7 Album & Second Single Titles Are Hidden In The ‘ME!’ Vid

Taylor Swift just keeps the #TS7 clues coming!

Following the release of her smash new song “ME!” with Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, the pop superstar teased fans with a bombshell hint about more music to come.

“So… the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single,” she tweeted on Friday, sending Swifties everywhere scrambling to crack the code.

So… the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven’t seen people finding them yet…

Many followers suggested “Lover” as a possible title, given the word’s appearance on a neon sign. Others went a bit deeper and guessed “Kaleidoscope,” which makes sense considering the heavy butterfly imagery seen not only in the “ME!” video, but also across Taylor’s social media and in her recent personal style.

“OH MY GOD A GROUP OF BUTTERFLIES IS CALLED A KALEIDOSCOPE,” one user wrote, as another cited themes of continuous change and evolution as additional proof.

Sounds legit, right? Wrong.

Despite thousands of replies, Tay appears to have made this puzzle an especially tough one. The singer revealed that she has yet to see anyone get either clue right, but she has at least offered one confirmation regarding another hot theory.

The “1989” queen verified that the adorable cat in the “ME!” vid is now an official part of her family. “Benjamin Button” joined new feline sisters Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey after capturing Taylor’s heart on set.

“He’s just the best boy. He’s the best little guy,” she said in an Instagram Stories post on Friday.

— Erin Biglow