Taylor Swift Drops Never Before Seen Footage For ‘City Of Lover’ Concert Special

Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour for her new album “Lover” may have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the singer still has a few surprises up her sleeves for fans.

On Sunday night the artist’s virtual special “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” debuted on ABC, which showed previously unreleased footage from a special performance the “Blank Space” singer gave back in September. Fresh off the heels of the release of her seventh studio album, Taylor invited a select group of fans from around the world to join her at Paris’ L’Olympia Theater to see select “Lover” tracks performed live for the first time ever.

Taylor teased the show on her Twitter account, saying the concert had been “the best album release party I could’ve wished for.”

Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @ABCNetwork – then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus 💕 It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for 😆✨💐🎆🕶 love you guys 💋 pic.twitter.com/G9Dm3nYrgv — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 17, 2020

Sunday’s show was a special for fans who weren’t able to attend the special concert in person, as the entire hour-long recorded broadcast included all the top hits from Taylor’s latest album.

The 30-year-old began the show with a jaw-dropping performance to the hit song “ME!” complete with backup vocalists and some sultry moves.

In between songs, fans got the chance to learn firsthand about how the award-winning artist created her most recent album. “I think I actually wrote this song… when I was in the bathtub!” Taylor said of “Cornelia Street,” before jumping into an acoustic rendition of the song.

Swift also delivered a powerful message about love before she performed her smash hit “You Need To Calm Down.”

“Love is so many things — love is chaos, love is madness, love is joy. Love is, in my opinion, equality,” Taylor told the crowd. “And if anyone disagrees with that needs to calm down.”

The special ended with Swift performing the titular track “Lover” as fans in the theater belted out the lyrics.

As if that wasn’t enough, Taylor also dropped eight songs from the live set for fans to download on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. The newly released tracks include “Lover,” “ME!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Cornelia Street,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “The Archer” and “Daylight.”