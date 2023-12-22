Taylor Swift Fans Left Swooning Over Travis Kelce After Shirtless Spa Video Resurfaces

Taylor Swift fans are losing it over an old video of Travis Kelce at shirtless at a spa that’s currently being recirculated all over social media.

In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs player visited the hamman spa with ESPN’s “SportsCenter” as they filmed his experience getting treatments on his back while wearing just a towel around his waist.

When asked what his football teammates will think of the video, he said, “Oh, man…You know what, I don’t know if I can really think of what they’re going to say but I’m pretty sure I’ll hear it.”

Many comments were specifically noting his chest hair which was visible as he emerged from a steaming room at the end of the video. He said, “The hammam is amazing,” he noted about the experience. Adding, “I suggest this for everybody. I might have to get my mom one of these.”

Fans had strong feelings about his body hair, writing in the comments, “I would sleep so soundly on that chest.” Another fan wrote, “Taylor I get it.”

The Swifties may be loving Taylor’s new romance but Travis is trying to keep it cool.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs player opened up on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast about what when down when the “Cruel Summer” singer attended his latest game against the New England Patriots in Boston on Sunday with her dad, Scott Swift.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” he explained, sharing his reaction to the attention his girlfriend got after she was shown on the big screen at the match up.

“It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.” The 34-year-old also revealed how he felt in the moment while trying to keep his own head in the game. “I was trying to keep my cool. I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. Shout out to the Patriots, New England. Taylor, she’s on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at, so for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. So shout out to the Patriots for doing that,” he said.



The couple haven’t been shy about their romance.

The “Bejeweled” singer spoke out about their relationship for the first time in her 2023 Time Person of the Year interview earlier this month, and revealed what this connection so different and why they seem to be each other’s biggest fans.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” Taylor said.