Taylor Swift Gives Entire Eras Tour Crew $55 Million In Bonuses (Reports)

Taylor Swift is making her Eras tour crew’s “Wildest Dreams” come true!

The music superstar reportedly doled out massive bonuses totaling upwards of $55 million for the show’s entire staff. Sources told People that the lucky recipients included every person working on the production, from dancers, sound engineers and caterers to stage technicians and more.

According to TMZ, truck drivers for the tour specifically received $100,000 each.

The news comes ahead of Taylor’s six-day stop in Los Angeles, where she’ll take the stage at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium starting on Thursday to close out her U.S. dates. In 2024, the icon is set to launch the Europe, Asia and Australia legs of the tour.

Taylor kicked off her Eras show in Arizona in March and the tour is on track to gross more than $1 billion in sales, per CNBC. That would break the record for the biggest-selling tour of all time behind Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

Swifties in attendance have flooded social media with countless peeks from the crowd, as Taylor delivered her 44-song setlist across the country. Celebrity fans have been just as enthusiastic, with stars including Jennifer Garner, Simu Liu, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more all spotted at various Eras concerts.

The singer’s famous pals Blake Lively, Emma Stone and Gigi Hadid have also publicly supported their friend while rocking out to their fave Taylor hits.