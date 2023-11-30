Taylor Swift Glitters While Supporting Beyoncé At ‘Renaissance’ Premiere In London

Icons only! Taylor Swift just proved once again that she’s a proud member of the Beyhive.

The music superstar supported her fellow legend at the premiere of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film in London on Thursday.

Taylor glittered on the red carpet in a sparkling silver Balmain gown accessorized with Anita Ko jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Access Hollywood has learned. The 33-year-old polished her look with glam Old Hollywood-inspired waves and her signature red lip.

HQ of Taylor arriving at Beyoncé’s film premiere for Renaissance red carpet! 🥹 via @blessedryo pic.twitter.com/gnWixTnntp — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 30, 2023

Taylor Swift stuns at Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ film premiere. pic.twitter.com/bcByrjJNj0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

Taylor Swift has arrived at Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ film premiere in London. pic.twitter.com/5YMUAcRUwI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 30, 2023

According to fan video on social media, Taylor didn’t turn out for Queen Bey alone – her good pal Blake Lively was also spotted posing for photos in a two-piece black number with silver embellishments and matching platform Mary Janes.

Taylor’s outing makes good on fans’ hopes that she’d return the well wishes from the “Alien Superstar” singer on their respective career milestones.

In October, Beyoncé delighted Swifites with a surprise appearance at the premiere of Taylor’s Eras Tour concert movie in Los Angeles, and the gesture left Taylor herself gratefully starstruck.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” Tay raved on Instagram at the time, captioning a fun video of her and Bey sitting in the theater together and playfully throwing popcorn.

“Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” she continued.