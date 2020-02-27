Taylor Swift Goes Undercover And Proves She’s ‘The Man’ In New Music Video

Taylor Swift is “The Man”! The singer dropped the music video for her song “The Man” on Thursday, and she certainly had a few surprises up her sleeve.

The music video opens on a man looking out of his office building over New York City as the lyrics to the first verse play. “I would be complex / I would be cool / They’d say I played the field before / I found someone to commit to.”

The music video follows the “man” as he lives a quintessential male day: berating his office workers, manspreading on the subway, smoking in public, and being rude to those who work for him. At each turn, the man is praised for his behavior.

Taylor is known for including hidden messages in her videos, but here the messages are loud and clear. As the man steps onto a subway platform, he begins to urinate on a wall covered in graffiti—which just so happen to be the names of Taylor’s albums! The man looks at a sign that says “Missing: If Found Return To Taylor Swift.”

The rest of the video follows this same “man” perpetually being praised for doing the bare minimum. The mood perfectly matches Taylor’s angry lyrics, “And I’m so sick of them / Coming at me again / ‘Cause if I was a man / Then I’d be the man,” which play as the “man” is hailed as “World’s Greatest Dad” simply for hugging his daughter.

But Taylor herself doesn’t actually appear until over 3 ½ minutes into the video—after the song ends! After the “man” is shown throwing a fit on a tennis court, it’s revealed to be a movie set. And Taylor is the director! The “Lover” singer flipped the tables on the “man,” telling him to try to be more “likeable” and “sexier” in the next take.

“The Man” agreed, and his voice sounded familiar. As the credits rolled, “the man” is revealed to be none other than Taylor Swift herself! In another hilarious twist, Dwayne Johnson voiced the man’s one line in the video.

One thing is for sure—Taylor can be the man!