Taylor Swift Hit The 2019 Teen Choice Awards Looking Like A Stone Cold Fox, While Hungover (Technically)

Only Taylor Swift could look this hot while hungover! The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer stepped out on Sunday to attend the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, Calif., in order to accept the Icon Award .

Taylor, who had a little too much fun partying the night before, looked sexy as all get out in a colorful Versace bodysuit, shorts and a blazer. She teamed the look with bright orange Kat Maconie shoes and her hair worn half-up-half-down.

The “Me!” singer, 29, is showing off more of her fun, flirty and mature style sense these days. She also added a bright, gold ring to her look – but not on that finger.

Taylor arrived solo to the event, but was a showstopper nonetheless. Just last night she revealed to her fans that she had a little too much fun partying with her pals who helped her create the the videos for “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down.” On her Instagram, she captioned a slew of pics saying “Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS.”

