Taylor Swift May Have Skipped The Oscars, But She Is Going To The After Parties

Taylor Swift may have skipped the 91st Academy Awards, but we don’t think she will be missing out on the after parties!

The “Delicate” hitmaker, opted out of the ceremony and let her beau, Joe Alwyn take spotlight on the red carpet as part of “The Favourite” ensemble, which was nominated for several awards including Best Picture.

Joe walked the red carpet solo with his “The Favourite” co-star, Nicholas Hoult and seemed to be having a great time. But it looks like Taylor planned to meet up with her man later!

Immediately after the show concluded, the 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a photo sitting on a staircase in a gold tinsel dress, which fans speculated was her after-party attire.

After two years of rumored dating, the couple has never made a red carpet appearance together. In fact, Joe has always said that he likes to keep their relationship purely private, but that hasn’t stopped Taylor from supporting her man behind-the-scenes.

The pair was last seen out together at a pre-Oscar party in LA on Friday. Guests snapped pics of the two who made it clear that they were each other’s date, but skipped out on any red carpet photo ops.

📷 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted at an #Oscars pre-party in LA pic.twitter.com/3cPv6Fo7cf — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 23, 2019

The “Cats” actress has been very supportive of Joe during a huge weekend in his career! Just a few weeks ago she skipped the Grammy Awards to join her BF in London for the BAFTAs where “The Favourite” was up for multiple nominations.

Although tonight wasn’t the big night for this relationship to become red carpet official, we hope to see the pair together at the many fabulous parties to come!

