Taylor Swift Pokes Fun At Humidity Causing Hair To Return To ‘Factory Settings’ During Singapore Show

Even Taylor Swift can’t stop the weather from messing up her hair.

While hitting the stage on Sunday during her Eras Tour stop in Singapore, the songstress got candid with the crowd about experiencing a very relatable beauty issue.

“As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here. I’m not complaining, I like it. But, I do want to commend you because it’s very humid and you guys have just turned it up 100% all night,” she told the crowd in fan captured video.

Adding, “You’ve been dancing, you’ve been standing and taking pictures all night. And you look so cute, why am I sweating so much? Then I’m looking at you, you all look perfect.”

Taylor is no stranger to keeping things real!

Over the summer, the 34-year-old stopped her show in Chicago after she accidentally swallowed a bug.

“I just swallowed a bug. I’m so sorry. It’s totally fine. It’s just stupid,” she told fans at the time. “This is going to happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs. There’s 1,000 of them. Anyway, this has been fun.”

The “Love Story” singer kicked off the international leg of her tour in Tokyo back in Feb. Following her shows in Tokyo, Australia and Singapore, she is expected to take a break until her next show in Paris in May.