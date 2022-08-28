Taylor Swift Reveals Details About New Album ‘Midnights’ Ahead Of October Release

Taylor Swift has a whole new album on the way!

The Grammy winner shocked fans when she announced at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, while accepting the award for Video of the Year, that she has a new album on the way, and now, she has shared more details!

In a post on Instagram, she revealed the album will be called “Midnights” and feature 13 tracks.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” the caption reads.

MTV VMAs 2022 Arrivals: Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Lil Nas X & More Stars Shine On The Red Carpet View Gallery

In the post, the pop superstar wrote in part, “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful mistake.”

The 32-year-old continued, sharing about the type of music that will be on “Midnights.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pave and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

— Stephanie Swaim