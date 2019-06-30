Taylor Swift Shades ‘Manipulative’ Scooter Braun After He Acquired Her Music Catalog In $300 Million Deal

Taylor Swift majorly slammed Scooter Braun upon learning that the music manager has purchased her music catalog in a $300 million sale.

On Sunday, Scooter announced that his Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group from the founder Scott Borchetta, who worked with Taylor from 2006 until she left the label for Universal Music Group in 2018.

The “ME!” singer took to her Instagram Story to share a lengthy tumblr post about the “manipulative bullying” she has endured from Scooter on behalf of his clients including Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote.

The singer brought up the specific incident with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, when the reality star recorded a portion of her phone call.

“Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it,” she wrote. “Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy.”

The “Reputation” hitmaker went on to explain that she knew that one day Scott Borchetta of Big Machine would sell her masters, but Scooter being the buyer is something out of her worst nightmares.

“Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them,” she said.

Taylor then heeded a warning to young artists to better protect themselves from being manipulated in negotiation.

“Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create,” she said. “You deserve to own the art you make. I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23.”

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to address altercation, taking responsibility for the “insensitive” Instagram post that Taylor referenced in her post.

“First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful Instagram post,” he captioned a throwback photo of the two of them. “At the time I thought it was funny, but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.”

He went on to defend his manager, claiming that it was wrong of the “You Need To Calm Down” songstress to bring their feud into the public eye.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you,” he said. “So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?”

Taylor has yet to respond to the “I Don’t Care” singers post, but Halsey came forward to defend her friend Taylor amid the drama.

“Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music,” she said in a tweet. “She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart.”

“I am standing with her,” she continued.

Access has reached out to Scooter for comment.