Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner & More Celebs That Couldn’t Handle Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Sexy VMA Performance!

We are still trying to get our heartrate back to a normal speed after rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello lit up the MTV VMAs stage last night!

Celebrities in the audience were just like us and couldn’t contain their excitement as the “Senorita” duo grinded, caressed, and pulled each other close during some very intimate moments – and then teased us all with an *almost* kiss!

Taylor Swift had to fan herself, Bebe Rexha couldn’t sit still, and Sophie Turner almost lost it when the couple nearly made out in front of everyone. All real, very relatable responses if you ask us.

See all the reactions that will totally make your day:

However, these fans aren’t convinced that these two are together IRL.

maybe if shawn mendes and camila cabello would do this people would think they actually are in a relationship pic.twitter.com/Pk8wLDf4gC — ro (@pjmhobi) August 27, 2019

After watching that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performance, I’m even more convinced their relationship is fake #MTVVMAs — Diana Jeanne (@musicluvr428) August 27, 2019

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes best stop insulting my intellligence with this fake ass relationship — Devin R (@devinruv) August 27, 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s desperate, fake relationship is my favorite thing to happen in 2019. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hsyd2Cjk9V — Valery Brennan (@ValeryBrennan) August 10, 2019

Real or fake, this very REAL performance had us all hot and bothered. 😛