Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner & More Celebs That Couldn’t Handle Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Sexy VMA Performance!

We are still trying to get our heartrate back to a normal speed after rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello lit up the MTV VMAs stage last night!

Celebrities in the audience were just like us and couldn’t contain their excitement as the “Senorita” duo grinded, caressed, and pulled each other close during some very intimate moments – and then teased us all with an *almost* kiss!

Taylor Swift had to fan herself, Bebe Rexha couldn’t sit still, and Sophie Turner almost lost it when the couple nearly made out in front of everyone. All real, very relatable responses if you ask us.

See all the reactions that will totally make your day:

However, these fans aren’t convinced that these two are together IRL.

Real or fake, this very REAL performance had us all hot and bothered. 😛

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.