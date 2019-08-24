Taylor Swift Won’t Talk About Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn For This Reason

Taylor Swift wants to keep her private life private!

The Grammy winner chatted with The Guardian where she revealed why she keeps her relationship with Joe Alwyn low key.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said.

“If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Taylor is currently promoting her new album, “Lover” which actually does seem to shed some light on her romance with the actor.

The 29-year-old star details the beginning stages of their romance and how she couldn’t imagine losing her muse in “Cornelia Street.”

“I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again” she sings. “That’s the kinda heartbreak time could never mend”

On her track “Paper Rings,” the songstress says her man is the one.

“I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings” she belts out. “You’re the one I want and I hate accidents / except when we went from friends to this.”

“Lover” is out now.

— Stephanie Swaim