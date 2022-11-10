Teacher At Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s Former School Arrested For Child Sex Crimes (Reports)

A teacher at the former school of Prince George and Princess Charlotte has reportedly been arrested.

According to The Telegraph, Matthew Smith, 34, appeared in court on Wednesday on five charges related to child sex crimes.

Smith was said to be deputy head of pastoral care at Thomas’s Battersea, London, where the royal children went before moving to Lambrook School near their home in Windsor earlier this year.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George Look Super Cute Going Back To School – See All The Pics! View Gallery

The Telegraph reports that the teacher pleaded guilty to all of the charges he was facing, including “causing or inciting the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13.”

The school was reportedly informed earlier this week that their new hire was under investigation and according to the outlet, principals at the school, told parents about the news.

“We were informed by the National Crime Agency that Mr Smith had been arrested the previous day and was under investigation for serious offenses unconnected with the school,” the statement read. “I do not for a minute underestimate the shocking and deeply concerning nature of this news. Our focus right now is on our pupils, parents and colleagues.”