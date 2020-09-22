Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Her ‘RHOBH’ Contract Wasn’t Renewed: ‘It Feels Like A Breakup’

Teddi Mellencamp is saying goodbye to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” though not on her terms.

The reality star and mom of three, who joined the hit Bravo series for Season 8 in 2017, revealed in a candid Instagram video that she was not asked back for the show’s upcoming 11th season.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” she told fans. “Of course, I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best.’ Nah, I’m not going to do that. That’s not who I am.”

Teddi went on to describe her emotional reaction to the decision.

“Of course, when I got the news, I was sad,” she said. “It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And, you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show.”

Despite her sadness over closing her “RHOBH” chapter, the 39-year-old is focusing on the positives ahead.

“I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I’m pretty busy with this little nug,” she said, turning the camera to her infant daughter Dove. “So thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

Teddi’s announcement came amid mounting criticism of her health and fitness accountability program All In, which multiple “RHOBH” stars took sides on on social media. As the controversy grew, reports surfaced that Bravo planned to give Teddi the ax, with a production insider telling The Daily Mail that Bravo “has not been impressed with her performance on the show.”

Teddi seemed to allude to all of the speculation about her “RHOBH” exit in her Instagram caption, joking, “You heard it here last.”

“Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH,” she continued. “Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go.”

Teddi isn’t the only “RHOBH” cast member that won’t be back next season. Earlier this month, a rep for Denise Richards told Variety that the actress, who appeared as a Housewife for the past two seasons, would not return for Season 11.

