Teddy Ray, Comedian & ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Actor, Dies At 32

Rising comedian Teddy Ray has passed away.

The up-and-coming star reportedly died on Friday at just 32 years old. He was best known for his recent appearance on HBO Max’s “Pause with Sam Jay” and as a cast member on the eighth season of “Wild ‘N Out.”

Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s passing on Twitter, calling him “a hilarious and beloved performer” who will “be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

According to the Los Angeles Times, police responded to a call about a death at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif. at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brandi Swan told the paper that the local coroner’s office would continue the investigation.

Ray’s last social media activity was an Instagram post in honor of his 32nd birthday on July 30.

“Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun,” he wrote in his caption.

Following the news of his death, Ray’s fellow comedians and other actors paid tribute to his memory.

Issa Rae’s production company HooRae Media honored Ray with a group photo on Twitter alongside a message commemorating his talent and craft.

Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! pic.twitter.com/xPPRoDquZu — HOORAE (@HOORAEMedia) August 12, 2022

“Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!” the post read.

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson also shared condolences, tweeting, “Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much.”

Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much. pic.twitter.com/pa2MZa8Vzw — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) August 13, 2022

Ray’s credits also include BET’s “Comic View” and an online presence through Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital platform. He got his start in Los Angeles’ comedy scene, performing at famed venues The Improv and Laugh Factory.

— Erin Biglow