‘Teen Mom OG’s’ MacKenzie McKee’s Mother To Enter Hospice Care Following Battle With Cancer

This is heartbreaking news.

“Teen Mom OG’s” MacKenzie McKee’s mom Angie Douthit, who has been in a long battle with cancer, announced that she plans to end treatment and enter hospice care.

“Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good. The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain,” she wrote on Instagram.

“There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given. I should be able to go home in the next few days. We have decided to have hospice come in when I go home for some extra care,” the post continues. “I haven’t been able to open my eyes all day and my head has been hurting badly. Kaylee has had to help me write this post. I’m not sure what to say… other than How God told me early in my diagnoses that He would heal me but I would have a long dark journey to take.”

“I’m starting to think this is what He meant by long dark journey. So please pray for me that I will be strong and be able to stop vomiting. Also please pray that I will be a mighty warrior for Christ. I love every one of you. I thank you so much for your prayers,” the post concludes.

MacKenzie revealed she got a tattoo in her mother’s handwriting that says, “Always Be Kind.”

The reality star shared a snap of the tattoo and some with her mom writing, “#alwaysbekind In her own handwriting.”

She also posted a selfie with her mom in the hospital writing, “I love you so much.”

— Stephanie Swaim