‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Outraged Over People Bullying Daughter With Muscular Dystrophy

Leah Messer won’t let anyone mess with her kids! The “Teen Mom” star took to Twitter to speak out against trolls who had left negative comments on a recent photo she had shared alongside her daughter Ali, who was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy in 2014.

The MTV star’s original post was a sweet mother-daughter photo of her and 10-year-old Ali cuddling on a couch.

“That’s my girl! 🙏🌺✨ #myhope #HopeGraceFaith #feelingblessed,” Leah captioned the sweet photos.

Many of the original negative comments on the photo have since been deleted, but that didn’t stop Leah from sticking up for her daughter.

Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I’m sickened. 😑 What world are we living and raising our children in? 😓 Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!! — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) May 24, 2020

“Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I’m sickened,” the 28-year-old tweeted. “What world are we living and raising our children in? Face with cold sweat Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!”

Fans reached out to Leah with messages of support, saying they were “so sorry” that Leah had to deal with the comments.

My girl knows her worth, but it's disturbing. — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) May 24, 2020

“My girl knows her worth, but it’s disturbing,” Leah responded to one fan.

The “Teen Mom 2” alum shares 10-year-old twins Aliannah (Ali) and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms, and 7-year-old Adalynn with ex Jeremy Calvert.