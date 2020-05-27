‘Teen Mom’ Star Maci Bookout Defends Son Bentley’s ‘Strict’ Wrestling Diet Following Backlash

Maci Bookout is defending herself against backlash to her son Bentley’s diet.

The “Teen Mom OG” star responded to criticism sparked by the May 26 episode in which she reveals that she signed her 11-year-old up for private wrestling lessons. Though Maci explained that the sport has been a “great outlet for him” amid his father Ryan’s addiction struggles, fans raised concerns about the young boy’s restricted eating habits in order to make his weight class.

Maci reveals at one point, “He weighs, like, 74.5-75 [pounds], so now he just is on a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet. Lots of water and workouts to actually cut weight. And as long as he uses the bathroom every day, you cut, like, a pound when you do that.” Bentley adds that he’s eating about 1,000 calories per day.

In response to the scene, one Instagram user commented on Maci’s account, “I am normally on the same page with you about so much — but the weight thing… I have a son the same age as Bentley and I could not imagine telling him it is OK to lose weight at his age. He’s a growing boy and his body needs those calories and nutrients. Let him be little and let him have the damn chocolate milk.”

Another wrote, “You are creating an eating disorder in that boy. Shame on your parenting. This episode just makes me so sick. He’s 11. No 11-year-old should be on a diet.”

Later in the show, Bentley’s dad and stepmom Mackenzie Edwards also shared their disapproval over the diet. “You’re going to stunt your growth,” Ryan tells his son. “And then when it’s time to get bigger, you’re just going to be a late bloomer and it’s going to suck for you.”

Following the controversial episode, Maci took to Twitter to address the topic of her son’s health and clear up any misconceptions about her parenting decisions. She tweeted, “In reference to tonight’s episode — I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight. After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72 — he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that’s fine but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight.”

She continued, “I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs — instead of pizza, Doritos & candy bars. Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it — I told him that’s okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.”

The reality star, 28, added, “My brother was a collegiate wrestler so I grew up around the sport and have a bit of knowledge in the sport and healthy weight maintenance.”

