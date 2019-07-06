‘Teen Mom’s’ Ryan And Mackenzie Edwards Expecting A Baby Girl Together

Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards have a bun in the oven.

Mackenzie shared the news on Instagram, sharing a snap of an ultrasound.

“Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January,” she wrote.

They also share son Jagger. Ryan also has son Bentley from his past relationship with Maci Bookout and Mackenzie has another son named Hudson from her previous marriage.

The news comes after a tumultuous year for Ryan. The reality star spent time in jail this year after being arrested in January. He returned home from jail in April, according to People.

As previously reported by Access he was arrested in Jaurary for alleged theft of services under $1K. He was arrested prior to that on possession of heroin charges.

Mackenzie talked about her husband’s arrest on “Teen Mom” this season.

“He got arrested because they say he didn’t pay a $30 bar tab but any probation violation that happens is going to fall under the original heroin possession charge from 2016,” she said.

“And so everybody assumes that Ryan is on heroin,” she continued. “It’s hard not to get down on yourself. There’s a part of me that’s just angry. I didn’t sign up to be a single mother.”

His ex Maci also spoke out about the arrest telling fellow “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry on her podcast in August 2018, “I’ll be honest, I have no idea what state he’s in because he’s not allowed to be around any of us. He can’t just be in the same location as me and my family.”

“To be honest with you, I feel better that he is in jail because I know he’s safe there,” she continued. “I know he’s not driving around… Doing something that could potentially hurt him or an innocent person. It sucks, a crappy situation for everyone.”

On “Teen Mom,” Ryan’s struggles with addiction have been shown throughout the years. The reality star did enter rehab in December 2018, per People.

— Stephanie Swain