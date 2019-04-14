‘Teen Mom’s’ Tyler Baltierra Blasts Trolls Who Hated On His Wife

Tyler Baltierra is not here for the haters.

The “Teen Mom” star recently shared a photo of his wife Catelynn, where he sung her praises.

“I was going to write something deep & meaningful but all I can think of is “DAYYYUMM!” @catelynnmtv you look smokin babe! #Wifey,” he wrote next to a photo of her.

But apparently some trolls were hating in the comments section, because Tyler turned off the comments and shared another update condemned people who were making rude comments about his wife.

“After yesterday’s post, I can’t help but get emotional when writing this. The unnecessary mean & disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart to be honest,” he wrote.

“It doesn’t make me angry…it literally just rips my heart to pieces. After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles & the most painful moments she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty!” he continued.

“Do you not understand that a year ago, she was going to END HER LIFE!? Do you not understand that she grew up in a cycle of dysfunctional abuse, but yet STILL found the STRENGTH to fight the most primitive instinct a woman could ever feel & hand her FIRST BORN CHILD to another woman just to END that cycle!?” he added.

“Do you not understand that she suffers from a mental illness that requires her to fight vigorously EVERY DAY in order to keep it maintained!? All I know is what I understand about her…that she is the most courageous, loving, & beautiful human being I have ever met. And if you can’t see those things, then please just scroll on, there is NO NEED FOR HATE! So PLEASE, everyone pay attention…we just HAVE to be better at loving each other as co existing human beings” he continued.

“We HAVE to be better at lifting each other up & showing people the love that everyone deserves to feel. What I see here is a gorgeous woman, both inside & out, who I am lucky enough to call my wife! #SpreadTheLove #NoHate,” he concluded.

Catelynn reacted in the comments section.

“thank you @tylerbaltierramtv I love you,” she wrote

