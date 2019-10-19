Tennis Champ Rafael Nadal Is Married To His Longtime Love Maria Francisca Perello

Game, set, a match has been made!

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has tied the knot with his longtime love Maria Francisca Perello, according to multiple reports.

The duo has been together for more than 14 years and the said, “I do” at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, according to AFP.

The outlet reports that there were 350 guests at the wedding.

Designer Rosa Clara shared a sneak peek at the bride’s dress on Saturday.

“Rosa Clará dresses Mery Perelló for her wedding with Rafa Nadal,” the caption reads in part.

“An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day – Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal’s wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever! Rosa Clará is the designer of Mery Perelló’s wedding dress, an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design,” the caption continues.

“The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara’s Atelier. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary,” the caption concludes.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim