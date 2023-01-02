Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Reveals She’s Battling Breast And Throat Cancer

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.

In a statement released on Monday, the 66-year-old shared the news.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got,” she said via WTA.

According to the Women’s Tennis Association, Martina discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November, which prompted her to get testing done. Doctors discovered Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer as a result.

The 59-time Grand Slam title winner has beaten cancer before, in 2010 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She will not be at this month’s Australian Open.

According to the organization, her prognosis is said to be good, and the longtime athlete will begin treatments next week in New York City.