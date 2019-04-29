Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens Is Engaged To Soccer Player Jozy Altidore

Sloane Stephens and Joey Volmy “Jozy” Altidore are headed to the aisle!

The tennis pro took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she said “yes” to the professional soccer player.

“Forever yes,” Sloane wrote on IG alongside an adorable pic of the pair looking totally loved-up.

Jozy, who plays for the major league soccer team Toronto FC, also took to the social media platform to echo his now-fiancé’s excitement.

“Forever stars now,” he captioned a sweet shot of the pair, which showcases Sloane’s massive engagement ring!

When Sloane broke the news of their marriage plans on Instagram, well-known athletes flooded his comments with ecstatic reactions.

“Ahh congrats!!!!!” tennis star Christina McHale gushed.

“WERE GETTING MARRIED,” Madison Keys Hilariously chimed in.

The lovebirds have been an item since 2016. Jozy first gushed about his lady to USA Today back in 2017.

“She is somebody who gets everything I am going through without having to say anything,” Jozy confessed to USA Today.

Adding, “You look at each other and you kind of know right away if one of you is annoyed. She just kind of gets the mood I’m in, as obviously she lives a very similar kind of life. In that regard it works really well, there is no stress. She is a successful athlete and I do OK, and we just enjoy our time together when we are together.”

Congrats to the sweet couple!